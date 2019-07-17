“China is a sleeping lion. Let her sleep for when she wakes she will shake the world.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
The U.S., occupied with so many parts of the world, has itself taken a while to be fully awake to just how active China has become! Historically, China considered itself far superior to surrounding “barbarians” and via its Great Wall tried to seal itself off from them. Actually, in learning a bit about Chinese culture in Taiwan, I found much that is superior.
The Chinese work hard seven days a week, still finding some time for relaxation with friends, good food, etc. They teach tremendous respect for parents, older people and ancestors and strive hard to bring honor, not shame, to their families. My Chinese teacher once corrected me regarding showing respect. My mother loved sewing clothes for me, sending them to Taiwan. Asked about a recent shipment, I said, “Well, some were fine, others not so good.” She said I should never say anything a parent did was less than commendable.”
The pressure on children to achieve is intense, with no patience for laziness. We music teachers know Chinese students will always be well prepared and excel. Chinese names shine in high school honors lists, and our leading universities find it hard to diversify student bodies with so many top-notch Asians.
Think about people with a disciplined work ethic and respect for elders confronting our current culture, which is losing both. U.S. administrations have assumed that China wanted to update its economy so that it could join the First World international economic system, conforming to its norms. We’ve been trying to get them to change things like state-supported super-star companies competing unfairly in world trade. Surprise, surprise! They like their state-controlled system and have no intention of moving to democracy with its fighting and grinding to a halt in gridlock.
Rather, they are creating and shaping a new system of authoritarian capitalism, which they think is the wave of the future. It’s interesting that China and the U.S., with vastly different views about how the world should operate (each thinking its system best), should nevertheless have gotten themselves entwined so tightly together in beneficial trade that they don’t want to fail in working something out.
China needed its Belt and Road project started in 2013 to tap energies of its citizens that were surplus to local development. Officials portray China as “a benevolent power seeking its rightful place in global affairs,” making friendships abroad (as opposed to the US withdrawal). Regarding restoration of the ancient “Silk Road,” a German Foreign Affairs Minister said, “It’s not a sentimental nod to Marco Polo, rather an attempt to establish a comprehensive system shaping the world to China’s interests.” China envisions the vast Eurasian supercontinent organized to provide supply chains to China and become part of China’s domestic market. Huge projects included a highway on multi-story high pillars in mountainous Montenegro and creating a string of Middle Eastern ports to bring oil directly to China.
Beijing assumed leaders would accept high-interest loans if they could take a cut. Money did attract and many took on far more debt than they could repay. The Rhodium group reported 40 Chinese debt renegotiations with 24 countries. Sri Lanka ended up leasing its port to China for 99 years. Myanmar suspended a dam project when it learned 90 percent of the electricity would go to China. A reputation for “debt-trap diplomacy” and its own mounting debt has jogged China into better assessing the debt capacity of countries regarding huge projects.
Other issues are involved. The “stans” — Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkministan— have deep ties with Russia. China offers development, but Russia offers jobs. About 10 percent of their population works in Russia, sending money home. Also, around 90 percent are Muslim and aware of the brutal treatment of the Uighur Muslims in China.
Very surprising: Israel’s Transportation Ministry, without consulting security people, accepted a Shanghai offer to operate Haifa port for 25 years starting in 2021. The U.S. vehemently opposed the deal, which could force the U.S. 6th Fleet to dock elsewhere and threatened to reduce intelligence sharing. Israel is balancing the benefits of their economic relationship with China (which already involves sophisticated technology) against their security relationship with the U.S.
China is indeed awake, moving in all directions: westward through Eurasia, eastward to Pacific islands, acquiring raw materials from Africa. There will be more on this in another column.
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service, which took her across the globe, including to Argentina, Taiwan and Chile.
