Impeachment a better way to combat Trump than election
With one phone call Donald Trump has destabilized the Middle East.
Retreating American forces have been targeted by Turkish artillery, Russian mercenaries are occupying U.S. bases, Turkish backed militants are executing Kurdish civilians, ISIS is back in business as prisoners escape and our remaining allies have no reason to trust anything this administration says, ever.
Oh, those forces are retreating because the President hung them out to dry, with no plan for a safe and orderly withdrawal.
And those American troops, they were elite forces training the Kurds, now those highly trained Kurdish fighters are assets of the Russians!
Not to mention the 50 tactical nuclear weapons stored at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey they don’t know how to remove safely.
If there are any military or State Department veterans who believe this President gives a damn about our country and not just his 100 plus business interests in Turkey, maybe it’s time to break out of the Fox News bubble and denounce these actions.
And why is it that none of our Republican congress-critters are willing to answer this simple question, “Should a President leverage taxpayer monies to demand dirt on political opponents from foreign governments?”
Is it because they are all tainted by Russian money, or are they just cowards who refuse to stand up to this weak president?
As more and more evidence of this administration’s malfeasance comes to light the House will most probably vote to impeach.
Will the Senate have the courage to convict and remove this cancer on our country?
And for those who think that decision should be made by the voters next November, what makes you think this election would be conducted in accordance to the law? Laws the President is already breaking.
Edward Klevans, Kerrville
Both district judges are well respected; more prison sentences infeasible
Mary Mays wrote a letter to the editor on Oct. 11 in which she questions the punishment decisions made by the 198th District Court judge. I’m assuming that Mays is referring to a couple of recent articles in the KDT in which the defendant in the 198th pled guilty and was given a sentence of probation. She apparently believes the defendant should have been sent to prison.
While I agree with Mays that felons may need more harsher punishment than probation, oftentimes the recommendations for punishment come from the district attorneys office. If a defendant pleads guilty, it is almost always because of a plea agreement between the prosecutor and the defense attorney. When the defendant pleads guilty, the judge will ask the prosecutor for a punishment recommendation. Certainly he does not have to follow that recommendation, but if he does not, then it would be very difficult to get any of the defendants to plead guilty. That would necessitate more jury trials and result in a huge, unmanageable docket and the need for more courts, judges, prosecutors, juries, and larger jails.
The judge in the 198th District Court, like the judge in the 216th District Court, is very well respected in the local legal community. He is known as a fine, conservative Christian man who has served as a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and now as a judge. In my conversations with attorneys in the local community, he is seen as a very honest, fair judge.
Mart C. Hanna, Kerrville
We have great opportunity for high-quality entertainment
at a fine venue
I am on the board of Playhouse 2000. I am very proud of the work that we present and, in particular, the Cailloux Performance Series.
The six yearly productions have grown since they were started eight years ago. Each show is thoroughly vetted by our executive director, Jeffrey Brown, and reviewed by the board. While I am more excited about some acts over others, I attend the full series. I never leave the Cailloux Theater without a positive feeling that I have seen something special.
This is a fantastic opportunity to see really high quality entertainment at great venue right here in Kerrville.
Ken Harris, Kerrville
