Responding to the letter submitted by Suzanne Perkins (and published in the June 9 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), I would like to remind her of something. The president, House of Representatives and Senate are all controlled by Democrats. Why haven’t they passed gun control? Mr. Chip Roy cannot do it by himself. To rail against him indicates a lack of knowledge of how government works.
And, in Suzanne’s letter, she made several accusations, none of which she cited sources. That’s easy to do. But show proof for your claims.
