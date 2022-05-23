I recently spent several days hospitalized at Peterson Health. As a practicing physician for over 30 years, I came to be quite familiar with the standard of care for patients, and I have to say that the care I was given during those days in the hospital was superior in every way.
From the personnel in the Emergency Department to the third floor to the dietary department, each person did their jobs very professionally and with compassion.
