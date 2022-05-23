Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.