Joe Biden’s blatant behavior when VP was likely the most obnoxious, high-level behavior in the history of the United States, yet he remains silent on the issue. If he has the decency to explain his behavior, it should be forgiven, but if he remains silent, consideration should be given for impeachment, as that appears logical today. The relationships with China should be revealed, and an apology for the lie that he was not aware of his son’s activities. His entire family made millions, so as president they could now make billions. He simply cannot remain silent and should at least admit he made some mistakes. As an independent, I have created awareness through Facebook, where I have numerous followers of my posts. In my opinion, impeachment of Biden is more logical than Trump!
