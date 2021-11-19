Just read the letter from Stephen Lehman regarding Dr. Donald Frazier’s address to the local Daughters of the Republic of Texas Chapter. May I suggest that Mr. Lehman attend the meeting and hear what Dr. Frazier has to say before condemning both Dr. Frazier and the chapter? That would be the logical and ethical thing to do.
Betsy Drapela, Kerrville
