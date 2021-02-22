A big thank you, to all the hardworking people at H-E-B for driving into work and stocking the shelves for all of us during this terrible weather. Many drove on slippery roads to get to work so we could have food on our shelves. Blessings to all you hard workers!
Chuck Cook, Kerrville
