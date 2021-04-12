The week of February 14 is not one Texans will soon forget. As I hunkered down, I was more than thankful to have natural gas to heat my home and provide hot water.
After this devastating storm that tragically took the lives of 125 Texans, Mayor Adler’s proposal to phase out the use of natural gas in Austin homes is truly unthinkable. Natural gas is a clean, affordable and abundant fuel that more than one-third of Texas households rely on for heat. Not to mention the thousands of high-paying jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenues the industry provides Texas for the direct benefit of our communities and school systems.
