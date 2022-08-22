The last few days, I have been watching buses unloading illegals in New York City and Washington, D.C. I’ve noted that the majority of the males getting off the buses are aged from late teens to seniors. Supposedly, they came to America seeking a better way of life and to avoid oppression.
This takes me back to my history classes in high school and learning who our forefathers were, what brought them to this country, and why they came here. They, too, were being persecuted and wanted a better way of life.
