Disappointed in TV news media
At the debut episode of the evening news of a famous news agency, I watched with interest as she robotically repeated what was sent to her to feed to us. Particularly disturbing was her reporting of the Rally in Greenville, NC. Someone in the crowd started the chant, “Send her Back”. If you watched carefully you saw the President give the crowd the Silent Treatment which for years has been successful by effective teachers to quiet the class. Most of us have had that used on us and our friends from time to time.
She had opportunity to show her intelligence and courage to set the tone for a long and successful position but she blew it and effectively became a robot spewing out the so-called news.
Theron C. Hawkins, Comfort
It’s not easy disposing of latex paint in Kerrville
I learned about disposing of latex paint recently when selling a home in Kerrville. Kerrville has no recycling program like larger cities such as San Antonio. And, there isn’t any program that I could find which would take paint as a donation. I was sure Habitat for Humanity would take it as they used to and their website still has this information. You can take it to the Household Hazardous Collection, but that is only annually and the next date is scheduled tentatively for sometime in February of 2020. The landfill takes it but only if it is dried out. Mixing kitty litter in dries the paint overnight.
Julie Robinson, Kerrville
