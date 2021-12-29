After reading about the city attorney (Mike Hayes) jumping on (Kerrville city councilman) Roman Garcia while the rest of the council left the room for a break (probably to figure out how they could end the meeting without answering the public’s questions), would Hayes have dared to jump on someone who was older? Would Hayes have chewed out any of the other council members?
What exactly did Mr. Garcia do that so enraged Hayes? Mr. Garcia actually listens to the people of Kerrville and has the courage to represent them, while the mayor and other council members (and it would appear the city attorney) seem to believe they don’t owe any explanations to the citizens of our terrific city. Have they forgotten they are elected and are supposed to represent the people, answer to the people? They have all the appearances of wanting to ignore the public needs while tending to their own agendas.
