Why The Kerrville Daily Times chose July 2, to publish anti-American, leftist sentiments in their July 4 weekend letters to the editor is a mystery to me. They seem to have no problem delaying my letters until they deem it appropriate to publish them.
Verna Benham’s column of July 1, was timely, appropriate and accurate. The challenges her detractor decries have existed for a century, since Marxist ideology infected the Democrat party in the early 20th century. Marxists have been using climate change as a ploy for wealth redistribution since the ’60s.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
