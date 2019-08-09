More questions need to be asked about Speaker Bonnen situation
If you consider Michael Quinn Sullivan of Empower Texans and Texas Scorecard a far-right propaganda source, then where on the political scale is Michael Morris and The Times editorial board? And, by the way, who exactly is The Times Editorial Board? Your article failed to mention the current federal lawsuit over the press pass issue that initiated this encounter between Sullivan and Speaker Bonnen. It also totally overlooks the utter failure of Speaker Bonnen’s regime to move forward the goals of the Republican Party in spite of Republican control of the legislative and executive branches of state government.
Sullivan appears to be reticent to release the tape because of the damage that will be inflicted to the Republican Party. You’re right, things don’t add up. Clearly, someone is lying. I think that we will find out upon culmination of the federal lawsuit and the undoubted criminal investigation of Speaker Bonnen over this matter. Hopefully, it will happen before Michael Morris squeezes out his next drop of poison.
Martin Stringer, Kerrville
Gun ownership is normal; being a dysfunctional, violent person isn’t
Eighty-one million legal gun owners in America have not started a fight, threatened or killed anyone in their entire life. A very small percentage of legal gun owners have killed in self-defense or have been involved in accidents.
Fighting is not normal in today’s society. People who get into fights have substance abuse issues or anger management issues, a mental illness or a disregard for societal norms.
In every single case of a mass shooting, the shooter exhibited signs of violence, anti-social behavior or other mental illness prior to the shooting, that was ignored by friends, family, classmates, co-workers and/or law-enforcement.
We mourn the 31 dead and 51 wounded in El Paso and Dayton, but where is the outrage over the same number of dead and wounded each month in our large Democrat-run cities?
The problem is not the inanimate gun, the caliber, the firing rate, the size of the magazine or the Second Amendment. The problem is our deteriorating moral fabric that began when liberals successfully removed religious teachings from public schools, on the pretense of an ignorant or deliberate misunderstanding of the separation of church and state. The problem is liberals, knowingly or not, promoting the socialist agenda, which includes disarming the American public. The mass shootings just make a convenient argument for “sensible” gun control, while liberal lawyers won’t let us lock up potential threats.
We need to identify, confine and treat those people who exhibit anti-social tendencies. We need to do a better job of keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill. We need to educate the public on mental illness issues. What we do not want to do is destroy our constitutional republic and leave ourselves defenseless against democratic socialism for a false sense of security.
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
One sign of an imploding civilization: More people think prison is a badge of honor
Shootings, stabbings, terrorism ... all lead me to this question: why do the people who do these crimes have no fear of punishment? Having been in prison now gives you “street cred” and bragging rights.
We are really hitting bottom and proud of it! Like the Roman Empire, we are imploding.
