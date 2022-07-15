It’s hard to believe that all the funding the county and state have received through the federal government, such as FEMA, that this problem can’t be solved for the safety of drivers on Texas 39.
In between 654 Texas 39 and The Ravine on Texas 39 in Ingram, there are several dead oak trees that are hanging over the highway. One branch fell in front of one of our company vehicles, just missing a vehicle in front of us.
