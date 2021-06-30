Are Riverhill residents aware their air is being invaded by a “haze of dust” on most clear mornings? 

I drive south on Loop 534 to the VA hospital from Cypress Road. I notice a dusty haze coming from the east where the rock quarries are excavating. While it’s clear up on Loop 534, the haze from Texas 27 is focused directly on the area of Riverhill.

