Susan Brennan’s letter sounds like a long awaited opportunity to criticize the Kerrville Police Department without any knowledge of the situation.
There is a strong sense of moral superiority in her judgement that the police used “force beyond what the situation called for”. She was not there, she has no idea what really happened. In the real world a 17 year old young man is as dangerous as a 30 year old man.
Had she waited for a full investigative report she would have learned that the department doesn’t have Tasers.
I also feel great grief for the teen’s family but more grief and compassion for the police officer and his family. The officer did not instigate the event but was doing his job of protecting the public.
The Kerrville police officers I have met are all honorable compassionate men. This event will deeply impact his life.
My prayers are raised for the officer and the entire law enforcement community. God bless them.
Judy Oshipp, Kerrville
I saw no moral superiority in Ms. Brennans letter. I think she asked logical questions. To date I have seen no information released as to how many people were in the area, or if any of them were threatened or in any form of danger. From my point of view, you are rushing to judgment as you have no more facts than the rest of us. But as to facts, we have a newspaper here with reporters. have any witnesses been questioned to see what actually happened? was it necessary to immediately confront? so far I have heard the word wielding, brandishing, and threatening with a knife. did he scream out I am going to kill you? did he run at the officer with the knife in a threatening position. all this could be determined by questioning witnesses. a simple failure to obey commands is not a reason to be killed. gene
