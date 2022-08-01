Since conservative values have not changed, I can only assume that Mr. (Ted) Owen’s change of heart is about Donald Trump (in his letter to the editor published June 25 in The Kerrville Daily Times) (...). Trump did more to promote conservative values in four years than all the presidents and congresspeople elected in the last forty years. I can only assume from this that Mr. Owen was only pretending to be a Republican.
Mr. Owen’s objections to the current Texas Republican Party platform are curious, in that most of the planks have been in the platform for over a decade.
