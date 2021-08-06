In response to the letter to editor that was printed in the (Thursday, July 15 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), by Debra Borrillo concerning “KISD is too much about money and not enough about the students.” The Kerrville Independent School District is using long-term substitute teachers in the place of hiring a full-time educator. I worked at a school with one of these long-term subs.
This educator was hardworking and passionate. She loved her students, and they loved her. She worked harder than anyone I had ever seen. She was well educated and had all her certifications and a deep passion for teaching. She wanted more than anything else to be hired as a full-time classroom teacher. But KISD said no, that is not a teacher position, it is a long-term substitute position.
