I don’t know about others, but I for one am glad and thankful for a new week with warmer temperatures. While the snow was beautiful to watch while it fell, it sure created havoc with heat, electricity, water, internet, cable and landlines. It also made me realize how much we take for granted these days. When life gives us “lemons,” we just have to relent and make “lemonade,” so the saying goes.
When my power went out due to the rolling blackouts, it was an inconvenience and frustrating, but I threw extra blankets on my bed, ate sandwiches and stayed under the covers. Thank you to the Kerrville Public Utility Board for their tireless effort and continuously listening patiently to people “complain” about their power being off. Thank you to Kerrville utilities for their tireless effort in repairing water lines and for keeping our water safe to drink. You guys rock!
