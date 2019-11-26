Column provides laughs and reminders that we are blessed
If you haven’t read the wonderful column that John Moore has in the Times, please read it in Monday’s paper, as his column relates to us baby boomers in very funny ways, but Monday’s Nov. 18 was a reminder to give thanks in all ways as Americans are blessed and we should remember that at this time in our country.
He is so very on point with his remembrances and I am so happy to read the things from my era he writes about. I usually laugh because they’re so fun, but Monday’s thoughts are for us now, the week B4 Thanksgiving, when we’re all in a frazzle to get to Christmas. Don’t forget to be thankful for our forefathers that came here and gave thanks to God. We have so much. Give thanks for what we have been given.
Jan Taylor, Kerrville
Thanks for your service
I want to take this opportunity to recognize and thank publicly Ambassadors Taylor and Yovanovitch as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kent for their lifelong service and commitment in representing our true American values. They are indicative of the Americans who serve in our Foreign Service.
I couldn’t be prouder of their recent public testimony and the fact that they represent all of us to the countries they serve.
I would also like to commend Congressman Adam Schiff, who chairs the present impeachment hearings. His role requires a thorough understanding of the procedural rules, as well as the capability to carry them out under very dif cult circumstances. He does this with dignity and respect while remaining un appable.
Shirley M. Meckley, Kerrville
Locally owned businesses make America great
As a small business owner/operator with 21 years in the hardware-lumber industry and over 16 years in the jewelry business, I salute the article “Local Powers Economy” in the November issue of Business Link. Twenty- ve years ago, there were Mom & Pop hardware stores, grocery stores, clothing stores, jewelry stores, etc. on every street corner in America. Today, they’re disappearing across America.
You, the customer, vote with your feet and your internet purchases. If you want to have stores (a place where there are stores of goods for you to immediately be able to pick up, examine, shop and purchase) available to you, then do business with them. Think of the great small business stores that you still have in Kerrville like Wolfmueller’s Books, Gibson’s, Double L Feed and Daddy Jim’s Quality Meats, just to name a few.
If it means something to you to do business with someone that knows your name and knows about the products and services that they sell, then shop at your local businesses. You’ll nd that local businesses really are one of the cornerstones of life that made America great.
On behalf of all small, local businesses, I say this to you,“Thank you for your business.”
Martin Stringer, Diamonds of Kerrville
Donations, volunteers make Veterans Center meal a success
The Hill Country Veterans Center wishes to thank the following people/organizations that help us to have a great Thanksgiving meal at the Vet Center: Dan Abell, the Republican Women of Kerr County, the Rotary Club and all the others who made this a great event.
We had over 55 guest and volunteers, plus we had over 70 veterans for the meal on Thursday the 21st of November.
A big thanks to Shirley Hill, Cal Wilkerson, Sarah Kocurek and the others who prepaid the meal, plus the eight members of JROTC from Tivy High School who helped serve the meal.
Alan Hill, National Veterans Service Of cer and Building Manager Hill Country Veterans Center, Kerrville
Thumbs up for sports article
Thanks and congratulations to Jonathan Toye on his outstanding article in the Nov. 22 edition of the Daily Times about Frank Molina V and his dad. It is very well written, and I hope every person who reads it will add this wonderful family to his/her prayer list.
And best wishes tonight against Calallen. TFND!!!!!
Betsy Drapela Rowan, Kerrville
Kerr County Commissioners Court seems to keep digging its way into deeper hole
Thank you, Times Editorial Board, for calling out the county commissioners court on the animal control meeting. What should have been an opportunity to gather meaningful input was turned into a poorly executed session of doubling down on a bad decision. Until our elected officials realize that they are accountable for their decisions and face the consequences they will continue to be held in low regard. To state that this issue has caused county employees to have to answer emails is ridiculous. I believe that our county employees are dedicated hard working members of our community who deserve to be treated with respect. Perhaps it was the commissioners themselves who didn’t like having to read and respond to the additional emails. I learned early on that when you find yourself in a hole the best way out is to stop digging. It seems our commissioners enjoy holding the shovel too much to do so.
Stephen Boynton, Kerrville
