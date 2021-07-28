Thank you for publishing my letter to the editor, (“American founding tenets worth celebrating this 4th,” in July 3-4 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times). I know having my opinion published in the newspaper is not an entitlement, and I’m grateful to have my voice heard.
As for the response to my letter, in which it was written “every anti-trump rant” (“Marxist policies are an assault on U.S. government,” July 10-11) was wrong, I noticed the writer didn’t take any time to dissect my letter and demonstrate which parts were factually incorrect. He didn’t because he couldn’t. This person demonstrated exactly the (...) ranting I referenced in my previous letter. Up is down, right is left.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
