We have read many reports in this newspaper of arrests for the possession of child pornography and sexual assaults of children. Sadly, the addictive power of pornography bears this kind of fruit. So the list of victims of pornography and the list of children being assaulted continues to grow in our community.
If you look up, “Affects of pornography/sexually explicit materials on the brain”, they explain that the younger a child is who looks at these images on a regular basis the more likely he/she will become addicted. They also explain specific changes in the brain.
