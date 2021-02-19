I’ve heard a few people comment recently that they never want to hear the word “unprecedented” again.
Agreed. After everything we’ve experienced over the last year, what’s occurred this week was like a gut punch, another painful blow that, as a fellow publisher put it, felt just plain cruel.
Our team shared in your woes. Like many of you, we had employees who were without power for more than five days, many without water and inability to heat their homes, and some reporting indoor temperatures in the 30s.
Many of the businesses in our community that were already struggling to overcome downturns caused by COVID-19 once again experienced sudden closures. For some of them, it was during what should have been one of their busy weekends — Valentine’s.
But we are Texans, and we aren’t knocked down easily. We’re resilient, optimistic, and we find ways to help others, even while struggling ourselves.
The examples of resourcefulness and kindness amid this week’s crisis were plentiful.
Restaurants — such as Mamacita’s, Grape Juice and Bridget’s Basket, to name just a few — were forced to close but then used their available inventory to make meals for those in need at shelters, as well as for hospital workers and first responders.
Residents donated from their own limited drinking supplies to provide bottled water to Waterside Nursing Home, when it announced it was having to thaw ice from its ice machines to give its residents drinking water. Our how Tom Holden, photographer for our newspaper, and his wife, Debbie, were among those who donated.
Neighbors crossed icy roadways to delivery heaters and firewood to the eldery, and countless of them opened their doors to friends — and some stranded strangers — to provide warm beds, showers and company.
The way our public safety officials handled communication during this crisis was a testament to our ability to maintain optimism, even while working through some of the most challenging circumstances. If you didn’t see the Kerr County Sheriff Office’s Facebook posts, in particular, you should go catch up. They — through help of local media pro Clint Morris of Alara Creative — managed to be very informative, timely but also humorous, providing our community just the morale boost we needed.
Speaking of public safety — as this crisis began to come to an end, our officials took on a new, but by no means required, public service by sending out first responders to deliver water for free to those in town who still were without it. The local breweries — Basement Brewers of Texas and Pint and Plow — used their facilities to boil water to assist in the effort and offer potable water to the public for free.
On Friday as ice was beginning to thaw, Pint and Plow even handed out free pizzas at curbside to anyone who needed or wanted them.
Among the heroes of this week were my employees — especially our news team — who in many ways disregarded their own challenging circumstances to find ways to serve their community. Most of our news team went without power and water — some for several days — but still found ways to continue to provide information to our community when it needed it most.
I do not count myself the most prepared of people, but I’ve learned a lot from my neighbors this week about how to weather a crisis. There is much I will be doing differently in terms of preparedness. I’ve also learned there are a lot of things I can probably do without.
This last week was by no means fun, but I’m grateful for what we’ve witnessed.
Yes, there are serious discussions that need to happen about infrastructure and our state energy capacity, but those problems aside, I’m proud of my neighbors both in this community and across our state, for how we’ve endured, making the best of trials and, in many cases, coming out stronger for it.
Carlina Villalpando is editor and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times. She may be reached at carlina.villalpando@dailytimes.com.
