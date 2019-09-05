More legal measures needed to address climate change
I am writing this letter because of my concern at what is happening in, and to, our natural environment. Having lived here for over 20 years, I see through bird, other animal and plant migrations, that climate change is occurring rapidly. This change affects not only other forms of life, but also us humans.
Therefore, I find it very distubing that agencies of our government, such as the EPA, are rolling back rules and regulations that are meant to protect us. I notice that more and more of our public lands are being opened for fossil fuel exploration, while the rest of the world, including the oil-rich Middle Eastern states, are committed to renewable energy in order to have a safer, cleaner world for all of us.
Margaret Tatum, Kerrville
Need more info on shooting
Is it not the No. 1 reason that we have a local newspaper; to inform the citizens of Kerrville about news?
Evidently not. The paper leads with a front-page story about “officer shoots teenager.” Then the next two days nothing from the paper. Only letters to the editor.
Another example in many years I have noticed of not keeping the public abreast of the situation we are all interested in.
I’ve worked for a major Texas newspaper and I never saw the “let’s keep our mouths shut about this till we know more” attitude that KDT does regularly. Absolutely pitiful coverage.
Heidi McCord, Kerrville
Enough with caricaturing the right, Trump supporters
One of my most disliked expressions often used is “I’m sick and tired of … . “ However, let me discard my dislike to say I’m sick and tired of those who say that President Trump launched his presidential campaign on the premise that Mexicans were rapists and murderers, etc. What he did say was that Mexico “is sending us their rapists and murderers.” He didn’t include the Mexican people in general.
It is well-known that Mexico is rife with some really bad specimens of humanity who see some greener fields in which to operate (good old U.S.A., easy access, lots of legal protection if caught, etc). So here they come. And it’s hard to get rid of them and/or keep them out because of the extreme liberal ideology running rampant in our country.
Also, I’m sick and tired (there’s that expression again) of Trumpsters, Republicans and conservatives in general being accused of hating immigrants. In spite of adequate info of their wanting only a sensible and controlled immigration policy, the liberal drumbeat goes on. Oh, well; anything to stir up hatred, anger, divisiveness and discord in general. Way to go, Dems!
One last issue: Racism! Wow, now that’s some really good fertile ground to plow. Let’s see. White people — evil. White men — more evil. White Southern Republican men — off the chart!
Challenge: Google “black slave ownership in America” and you will see that slavery has been common throughout human history across most civilizations. It is our great U.S.A. and Constitution, and of course, the Civil War, that has done so much to put an end to this gross injustice.
Pray for America and do all you can to keep Trump in office for one more term. Otherwise, you’re going to need to pray harder.
