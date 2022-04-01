Limiting courthouse lighting displays, (as reported in the March 29 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times on the) front page, makes no sense whatsoever. The courthouse belongs to the citizens and is an ideal place to show our collective and privately funded display of support for the patriotic efforts of democracy in Ukraine.
Our county judge, Rob Kelly, even proclaimed, “Although there are a lot of good causes the county can weigh in on, the county should avoid getting involved in political issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.