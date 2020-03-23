My grandfather Dale T. Perry was the man in the article written by Jonathan Toye in March 9, 2020. He revisited his PT-Boat 309 at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.
Thank you so much for writing this story about our amazing visit to Fredericksburg. Thank you to the National Museum of the Pacific War for allowing my grandfather to once again step foot on his beloved PT boat 309 and to the staff, especially Stephanie Hagee, director of memorials, for going above and beyond my expectations and wishes of making this what my grandfather called “a trip of a lifetime” and one I don’t believe any of us will ever forget.
This was literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and there are no words to express how much gratitude myself and my family have for all of those involved in making our trip absolutely unforgettable.
When I had mentioned surprising my Pops with this trip a few months back to a friend, she told me ‘no where will you find people who love and honor Veterans MORE than in Texas.’
She was 100% absolutely right! My mother and even my two daughters commented several times during our trip how friendly and nice the people in Texas are!
Thank you again to everyone for being so kind to us.
Melanie Watson, Yorba Linda, Calif.
