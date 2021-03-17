I read with interest two front-page articles in (The Kerrville Daily Times) of March 9. The first cites the welcome news from Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator “Dub” Thomas that Kerr County had reported no new COVID cases over the past week. The second cites the concerns of County Judge Rob Kelly that a potential influx of “foreigners” transported to San Antonio by Val Verde County could lead to an increase in Kerr County’s COVID case count, possibly triggering an increase in COVID-related restrictions.
As of press time, Judge Kelly’s concerns regarding “foreigners” had not been corroborated by KDT. In contrast, COVID transmission by unmasked individuals in indoor public spaces is well documented and has the real potential to increase Kerr County’s COVID case count. Please help protect your neighbors from COVID by wearing a mask and observing social distancing in indoor public spaces.
