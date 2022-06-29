On the front page of the (June 18-19) weekend issue of The Kerrville Daily Times was a lengthy article on the water “crisis” facing Kerrville. Contrary to belief, we’re running out of water folks. But (the previous) week we were told the city has approved three more car washes for Kerrville.
How many car washes do we need in Kerrville? If you have been to a car wash lately, you’ve seen how much water is being wasted when using one of these facilities.
