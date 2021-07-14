Kerrville lost a great retired policeman of more than 30 years when he retired to Michigan. That officer was Bill Fackelman. He was a great friend to all he met and helped. He served as a protector of our children and (everyone) … (as) a detective. I just want you to know.
Doris Boettcher, Bandera
