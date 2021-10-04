Niel Powers’ letter to the editor published Sept. 28, (in The Kerrville Daily Times) tried to make fun of Verna Benham’s opinion that conservative viewpoints are being suppressed or ignored, and all he does is prove her point.
Instead of a critical examination of her accusations against the left, he belittles her opinion and focuses instead on the proliferation of fake news that obviously is reinforcing his world view that socialism is great and open borders will benefit everyone. Mr. Powers touts his independence without comprehending that voting for Democrats will destroy it.
