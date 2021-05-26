Ms. (Carol) Powers’ concerns (in her letter to the editor published Thursday, May 6, in The Kerrville Daily Times) about Roman Garcia’s successful campaign for Kerrville city council are unfounded.
The videos on maryellenrevealed.com exposing the political ideology of candidate Summerlin were edited for brevity, not content. They reflect an accurate and unaltered portrayal of Summerlin as the radical Democrat we all know her to be. I suppose if you were a radical Democrat being exposed, you would consider that exposure biased. But not illegal. The website was not part of the Garcia campaign and is wholly the effort of Garcia supporters, without funding from his campaign.
