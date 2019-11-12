Socialism is a waystation to totalitarianism
I am always grateful when thin-skinned Democrats reveal their true feelings. It is always amazing to me that in print and in speech, they expose their ignorance of the issues and their disconnect with reality and stand steadfastly by both. It reinforces my long-held belief that political liberalism is a mental illness. How else do you explain the willingness to destroy the greatest, most powerful, most prosperous most generous nation and culture in human history and replace it with totalitarian socialism ruling over a multicultural ghetto?
The most recent case-in-point is Mr. Ruark’s defense of what he says is socialism. “Socialism is creating policies to help all citizens as a group.” If this was in fact the definition of socialism, why does he vote for Democrats who create policies to divide people into groups and keep them in poverty? How does promoting abortions of convenience, open borders and anti-Constitutional policies help all citizens?
As for President Trump not understanding our laws or system of government, he knew enough to campaign to win the Electoral College and not the popular vote, another aspect of our Republic under attack by the left. Criticizing the President for not understanding our system of government is pretty funny, coming from someone who doesn’t understand the purpose or meaning of our Constitution.
Socialism as it is being promoted by the Democratic Party is “a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of Communism.” Mr. Ruark obviously is unaware of this or he is aware of it and supports its realization.
Any time we call out socialists and communists for what they are, we get accused of name-calling. I stand with Mr. Fraley and others and we will continue to expose the hypocrisy and socialist agenda of the Democrats.
Steve Lehman, Kerrville
Impeachment would mean a win for Republicans in 2020
If the Democrats go forward with impeachment, it will lock in a victory for Trump next year. If the Democrats do take it forward, I will be glad to explain my prediction.
Truett Airhart, Kerrville
Assault on the Constitution threatens repeat of 20th Century
Mr. McVey, in his Oct. 15 attempted defense of Democrats, misses, or ignores the point of Mr. Lehman’s letter of Oct.11.
I agree with Lehman that Democrats are using tactics from the Communist Manifesto, Mein Kampf and Rules for Radicals, to discredit Republicans, Conservatives and anyone else who speaks against the Democrat Socialist Agenda. The complicit media lies and misdirects news stories about conservatives, their motives and their record, and ignores news items that show the corruption of the Democrat (sic) Party.
I am horrified to learn that 26 percent of Kerr County supports the destructive socialist agenda. Thankfully, only 14% of them vote. As for Hitler’s screaming, insane voice, did anyone listen to the latest Democrat debate?
To deny that Democrats don’t resemble Nazi’s and Communists is to ignore the Socialist, totalitarian nature of all three groups. If the Democrat’s continuing assault succeeds in destroying the Constitution, a goal since at least 1912, you will have the unfortunate experience of witnessing just how closely Democrat governance resembles the Communist oppression of the 20th Century.
If Mr. McVey truly believes that the Democrat Party today is exhibiting great ideas and well-considered actions, then he might as well just declare himself a Communist.
Fred Fraley, Kerrville
Was that really news?
On Oct. 22, The Daily Times ran a story about a “Terrorism Expert” who spoke at a recent Republican meeting. Like every speaker at a Republican meeting, he claimed Christianity as belonging only to good conservatives, promoted isolationism, painted Democrats as evil, and generally attempted to scare everyone present about terrorism, immigrants, socialists, and anyone that didn’t look like the people in the room. In other words, he did what all speakers do at Republican meetings all across the country.
So none of this is really news. It happens regularly anywhere Republicans gather. And yet, for some reason, the Daily Times found this worthy not just of a paragraph, but rather of three entire columns from above the fold to the bottom of the page. It truly makes me wonder about the objectivity of the editors and reporters at our local paper.
Niel Powers, Kerrville
Mr. Powers, thank you for your letter. While I don’t agree with you, I do commend you for going to the meeting and writing about some local political happenings. This is absolutely amazing, and is the first time (to my knowledge) an officer of the Kerr County Democratic Party has ever engaged anything at the local level. Your local Party is inching towards relevancy, and this is a good thing. If you take the time to look, you will find Kerr County is a target rich environment for those who are willing to fight for fairness, honesty and integrity. Keep up the good work, and consider following the money that gets kicked out of City Hall and Commissioners Court. You can actually improve some lives by acting locally. “All politics is local” (Tip O'Neill).
