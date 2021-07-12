Thank you to whoever came up with the full back page during the weekend of July 4th titled “One Nation Under God” with the quotes from different sources supporting the blessings accrued from being a nation whose God is the Lord.
Some of us who were at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden on Saturday read those quotes out loud early in the afternoon. This followed the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the Preamble and Bill of Rights.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
