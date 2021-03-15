My husband and I received our first COVID-19 vaccine last Friday through Peterson (Regional Medical Center) at the First United Methodist Church. I can’t say enough good things about it. There was plenty of parking and someone there to tell you where to go in.
We arrived early but walked right in. There was plenty of friendly personnel, and we were directed to a table to receive our shot. We waited the required 15 minutes and then we were on our way. Nurses came by checking on everyone.
