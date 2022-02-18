It is no surprise that Mr. (Gene) Shelton agrees with Rev. (David) Tritenbach (in Shelton’s letter to the editor in the Feb. 15 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times). They both share the liberal socialist worldview. It is also no surprise that Mr. Shelton completely misunderstands conservatism, its motivations and its goals. The concern of most conservatives has nothing to do with skin color or ethnicity and everything to do with the liberal attacks on our sovereignty, culture and our Constitutional Republic overall.
It also follows that Shelton does not understand Mr. Barton correctly (in his letter to the editor response in the Feb. 12 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times). Barton did not “seem” to say “that only white Europeans made any contribution to our great nation and its development.” Nor did he “seem” to say “that only people who think like him should be let in.” These are racist liberal interpretations of uncomfortable historical facts: Our Constitution was created by God-fearing white Europeans. Slavery was a world-wide practice that would not be officially outlawed for another century but is still thriving today. And, for two centuries, illegal immigration was a minor issue, and American minorities were a small but productive segment of the population until liberals changed immigration and welfare laws to flood the United States with a permanent underclass necessary to their socialist ambitions.
