“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it!” is a quote from philosopher George Santayana.
Today, perhaps more than ever, it’s vital to study the past to learn its valuable lessons. Fortunately, the Hill Country has a unique historical learning resource available in Fredericksburg’s National Museum of the Pacific War. The museum possesses one of the most comprehensive collections dedicated to the Pacific War. It also employs talented professional educators/storytellers to help you enjoy engaging in this interesting history.
Why Fredericksburg? It is the hometown of Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz, who oversaw the Allied war effort in the Pacific from the dark days after the attack on Pearl Harbor to the war’s end in September 1945.
In fact, the museum’s original building was once the Nimitz Steamboat Hotel, an inn owned and operated by the admiral’s grandfather in the late 19th century.
On Dec. 7, 1941, hundreds of Japanese bombers and fighter planes launched a surprise attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Beyond the thousands of lives lost and the ships damaged or destroyed, the attack forced the United States to become a major player in World War II.
Over the next four years, American forces fought the Japanese on land, in the air and on the sea across the vast Pacific Ocean.
On Dec. 7, 2009, survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor joined President George H.W. Bush, First Lady Barbara Bush and Texas Gov. Rick Perry at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg. The occasion was the grand reopening of the newly expanded George H.W. Bush Gallery.
On Oct. 3, the Dynamic Learning Institute plans to bring to life three interesting stories from the museum’s George Bush Gallery. Fortunately, new learning technology will make it possible for you to sit in Kerrville and enjoy learning about the attack on Pearl Harbor, the battle of Tarawa and Texas in the war.
You will be guided by the museum’s education director, David Shields, positioned at DLI’s Dietert Center classroom in Kerrville, along with the associate director, Bryan Degner, who will be positioned live via interactive video at the actual museum exhibits. In other words, you will enjoy historical interpretations directly from two talented teachers of Pacific War history from the easy vantage point of your seat in Kerrville.
Participants will learn historical perspectives on the attack on Pearl Harbor, Texas in the war and the battle of Tarawa. At Tarawa, Japanese Rear Admiral Keiji Shibazaki encouraged his troops by saying, “It would take one million men 100 years to conquer Tarawa.”
This battle was the first American offensive in the critical central Pacific campaign to set up forward air bases capable of supporting operations across the mid-Pacific, to the Philippines and into Japan.
Q&A WITH SHIELDS
We asked Shields to share his DLI class purposes for you:
Q: What should participants expect in this unique class?
A: We pride ourselves on having one of the best repositories of data based on the Pacific War, yet our true aim is to focus on the individuals who fought the war on the battleships, airplanes and beaches and those who fought the war on the Homefront.
Q: How will interpretive story-telling be employed in your DLI Class?
A: Both Bryan Degner and I are teachers, and the passion that fueled our desire to teach history derives from the art of storytelling.
Our mission is to connect visitors to the stories of the Pacific War in an illuminating way that provokes listeners to appreciate these stories in ways that they may not have originally imagined.
Q: What do you hope that class participants will learn from your presentation?
A: Our aim is to ensure the stories of the Pacific War remain alive and relevant today. We hope participants will gain a profound sense of gratitude for the collective will of the United States to prevent the light of freedom and liberty from being extinguished by the storm clouds of fascism and totalitarianism.
Q: Do you believe history could repeat itself?
We hope we are all motivated to do our parts as informed citizens to ensure that the world never need fight such an awful war again. The winning of the war was based on an entire national commitment at all levels and it is that connection we plan to emphasize.
Q: Is your presentation focused on stories or factual detail?
A: There is often a latent prejudice where people assume we are merely a war museum specializing in presenting endless factual detail about the war.
While we pride ourselves on possessing a vast repository of Pacific War information, our true aim is to focus on stories about the individuals who fought in the Pacific Theater and the entire national commitment at all levels that ultimately won the war.
Join DLI at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Dietert Center for “Stories from the Pacific War,” led by David Shields and Bryan Degner. The cost is $20.
THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE TEXAS HILL COUNTRY:
6 p.m. Oct. 1, Dietert Center, $20
Generations have learned that the Texas Hill Country is a hard land to work and a beautiful land to behold.
Enjoying this land has
given each of us respect for traditions and a quality of life that now attracts so many people here.
Yet change is ahead, and today we face dynamic transformation pressures in our communities.
This is where writer and storyteller Marc Hess excels, and his DLI class will offer the opportunity to consider the question: How do we hold onto our traditional values in a world that is rapidly changing around us?
Hess will discuss how the changes in the Hill Country manifest themselves in specific and very personal ways.
INIGHTS INTO TODAY’S GENERATIONAL DIVIDES:
2 p.m. Oct. 3, Schreiner University’s Cailloux Campus Activity Center (River Room), $20
The phrase “Generation Gap” became popular to describe the disconnect between baby boomers and their parents in terms of music, values, dress, government and politics. Yet, studies in sociology indicate that generational gaps or divides have been a recurring aspect of life in America since its founding and may be predictable.
Dan Coleman, director of the Division of Business Education at Schreiner University, will lead an intriguing class to help you understand and hopefully enjoy the generational divides (gaps) you are very likely experiencing today.
Coleman will share anecdotal personal stories about his parents’ path through the Great Depression using family life experiences to humorously illustrate generational differences.
This DLI class will be a light-hearted overview of the generational history of the United States. The class will focus on the very intriguing theories of Professor Neil Howe. Howe is author, historian and sociologist who has examined how generational differences shape attitudes, behaviors and the course of history.
SIGN UP TO LEARN
To register for DLI classes, call 830-792-4044 Monday through Friday, or register online at www.clubed.net. Most Class registration fees are $20. Online class previews are available at www.DLIkerrville.com.
Remember: Learning is a treasure that accompanies its owner everywhere.
DLI Chairman Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.