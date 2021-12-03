It was disturbing to learn from The Kerrville Daily Times’ Nov. 23 letter to the editor of Judges (M. Rex Emerson, 198th District Judge; Albert D. Pattillo III, 216th District Judge; & Susan Harris, County Court at Law Judge) that less than 20% of a panel of Kerr County residents summoned recently for jury service reported, and, as a result, the courts were unable to conduct jury trials.
That incident is inconsistent with the spirit of civic responsibility and commitment to self-government demonstrated by Kerr County residents that I observed as a District Judge for over 30 years. I hope it doesn’t reflect a loss of values.
