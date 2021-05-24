Kerrville is blessed with excellent leadership, with elected officials and appointed positions. Few cities the size of Kerrville has the leadership expertise at the helm of most organizations that our community fortunately has.
Leaders at the hospital (Peterson Regional Medical Center), the University, Kerrville Independent School District, the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, the airport, Kerrville Public Utiity Board, Kerr Economic Development Corp., the Convention & Visitors Center Bureau and the City of Kerrville are led by individuals that could be CEOs in much larger organizations and/or cities. They are providing their knowledge, experience, skills and expertise in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.