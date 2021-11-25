I am more than hurt and embarrassed that comrade (Cory) Edmondson (president and CEO of Peterson Health) has bowed to politics and imposed the liberal scam of vaccination mandate on Peterson (Regional Medical Center) hospital staff, volunteers and even their contractors and students,
All in all, I personally believe the Peterson staff, volunteers, contractors and students should do whatever it takes to prompt the hospital to find another president and CEO, that will not bow to the pressure of a political group, who are only in this for the money.
