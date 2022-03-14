My husband, Dale and I would like to give special thanks to the staff in ICU (11 days) and 3rd floor nurses at Peterson Medical Center. He was hospitalized with COVID pneumonia from Jan. 3 through Jan. 21. I was not able to be with him for the first 8 days (I was also COVID positive), the nurses in ICU were exceptionally helpful, informative and patient when I would call for information on his condition twice a day.
He received outstanding care for the 21 day duration of his stay. Kerrville is blessed to have such a good medical facility.
