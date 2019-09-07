Vote ‘yes’ on Prop 4 to prevent state income tax
Friday’s edition included summaries of the blizzard of constitutional amendments descending on us this November. Texas has the second-longest state constitution in the nation, thanks to the legislature’s tactic of trying to slide policies into place which, if they were dealt with by our elected representatives as they should be, would be subject to much more critical analysis. Instead, they prefer to rely on the average voter’s inattention and willingness to vote “yes” to just about anything to slip these policies into place as constitutional amendments.
Certainly “no, do your jobs” is the correct response to nine of the ten offered amendments. The exception is Proposition Number 4. Take note, and tell your friends: vote “yes” for this one, as it will bar the legislature from imposing an individual income tax. We don’t have an income tax now; let’s not let them slip one in on us.
Warren Funk, Hunt
Politicians shouldn’t hamstring law enforcment
If Governor Newsom called 911 who would come?
There is a law enforcement crisis in this country and Cali is fueling it. The Governator has shown his contempt for what California has always been respected for; honest, dedicated and well trained law enforcement. His latest attack on the profession is by executive order, removing the long standing Posse Comitatus Doctrine enacted in the 1800s. No longer is a citizen compelled to assist a law enforcement officer when in need.
Last week he changed the rule of law for the use of force from “reasonable to necessary.” What is he trying to say? Democratic scholars report there is very little difference in the meaning but the civil attorneys are looking at this like a new Gold Rush in Cali! The law change puts officers squarely in the sights of civil law suits. It also, takes away that split second decision to shoot or don’t shoot (for their life) because now the officer is asking himself is it worth the risk of consequences. The rule of law has always been “What would a reasonable man in the same circumstances have done?” Now it will be: couldn’t you have done something else i.e. hit him with your baton, tase him, look the other way, let him escape or offer to pray with him. Do you see the difference between reasonable and necessary? A lot more officers won’t be going home at end of watch to their families because of this governor’s law changes. When in our history were police assassinated just for wearing a badge and uniform.
Rick Louk, Kerrville
Thanks for getting engaged in local P&Z issues
I wanted to thank all of the members of our community and the business leaders who attended the Aug. 15 Kerrville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, especially those who spoke in favor of keeping a maximum of 32 square feet for all electronic signs. Your input payed a large part in influencing the P&Z commissioners to vote unanimously to recommend the 32 square feet maximum to City Council. The economy of Kerrville and Kerr County depends to a large extent on revenues created by tourism. As long as Kerrville can maintain its Hill Country charm it will continue to attract both new and repeat tourists. At 6:00 pm on Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 city council will hold a public hearing concerning keeping the 32 square feet maximum size for electronic signs. Please attend these meetings at City Hall and help Kerrville retain its Hill Country charm.
James Kessler, Kerrville
