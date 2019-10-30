It was unusual for me to devote five columns to one subject — in this case, the weaponization of social media — for more than a month rather than writing about events in “real life.” Now it feels like getting back to “As the World Turns,” which was a soap opera a long time ago.
The main actor in our drama is, of course, Donald Trump, who is mighty unhappy that the House of Representatives is exploring the possibility of impeaching him. The key figure supervising this impeachment attempt is Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee. Looking at Schiff, one is reminded of the obsessive head policeman in “Les Miserables” who devoted his life to capturing Jean Valjean. Schiff’s eyes sparkle as he relishes his role in each new opportunity to get rid of Trump. So far, he has been unsuccessful throughout Trump’s presidency, but he never gives up.
Another key player is Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the house. This little lady, always immaculately dressed and smiling, softly and sweetly expresses her dismay as she recounts our president’s shortcomings. Underneath is pure steel — beware anyone who dares to oppose her! A shrewd politician, she runs a tight caucus. Uppermost in her mind is what will advance the Democratic Party, which means not doing anything that will help the Republicans.
Approval of the agreement replacing NAFTA, which is eagerly awaited by Mexicans and Americans and at least agreed to by Canada, languishes because she won’t bring it to the floor. When the Republicans had narrow control of the House, no matter what legislation was proposed, Democrats solidly voted “no” even when some were inclined to vote “yes.” I don’t know what fate awaited them if they opposed her, but they fell in line. It’s said that, when a new congresswoman consulted her about voting, her reply was, “It’s just safest to vote ‘no.’”
Several of Pelosi’s young, more left-leaning fellow members of Congress are challenging her now. Initially, she did not want to pursue impeachment of the president, because it could prove politically disastrous, but she finally agreed to do so. Poll numbers have climbed favoring impeachment, even among Republicans. They weren’t bothered much by President Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine, which is the basis of the Democrats’ case for impeachment. But President Trump’s callously worded statement that he was pulling our troops out of Syria sent them up the wall! Particularly bad was the abruptness of his announcement that we didn’t need to stay in endless wars and his seeming unconcern for our Kurdish allies who had helped us against ISIS. Turkey considered them terrorists and was very eager to wipe them out.
As the Turkish forces moved in, the U.S. troops in the way were advisory in nature, not enough nor properly equipped to stop an invasion, so pulling them out seemed wise. Trump could have said that. Instead it sounded like he didn’t mind opening up the territory to all players. Later, trying to mend things, he urged Erdogan not to be crazy and sent Secretary of State Pompeo and Vice President Pence to Ankara with details of the crippling sanctions Turkey would suffer if he continued, some already applied. That at least brought a pause for Syrians to evacuate the border buffer zone Erdogan proposed to create.
Since then, the U.S. planned to deploy combat troops with tanks and armored vehicles to protect oil fields in another part of Syria from falling into the hands of ISIS or any other bad players in the region.
A very important mission long planned by our Special Forces working together with Kurdish allies was brought to fruition. Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi, the ideological leader of Islamic State, died in a U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria. Baghdadi was ISIS’s inspirational founder and responsible for its reign of terror across Iraq and Syria, No. 1 wanted man. News host Chris Wallace posed the question whether these events, particularly disposing of such an important enemy, may politically affect impeachment efforts. Apart from the valiance and excellence of our military working with the Kurds, this has been like a soap opera. Stay tuned for the next installment.
I greatly miss the wisdom of Schreiner University’s Ron Hatchet, whose background in high-level government intelligence and foreign affairs informed his outstanding lectures on the Middle East. Lacking that wisdom, I’m reviewing an extensive file of news stories and expert commentary to learn more on political drama in a confusing area — the Middle East. Stay tuned!
