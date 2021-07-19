As former president of Central Kerrville Development Corporation, now defunct, which developed plans for a downtown riverview boardwalk, built the pavilion and developed complete plans for its continuation, which is now in the hands of the Park Department, I offer the following suggestions for the bridge improvements:
1. The 2-foot wide sidewalk can be eliminated, concrete wall reduced to half its height and an open scenic wrought iron fence be added to provide a scenic view of park water fountain area and Tranquility Island for southbound motorists to enjoy.
