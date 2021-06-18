I am getting pretty tired of all these folks on TV and other media taking sides against different races and pitting them against one another. We are all Americans. Get over it, and let’s have some real news. Fix the border for instance as our governor is trying to do.
Are there any adults left out there? And I blame my sex for starting a lot of it. Just grow up, please.
