Hill Country wake-up call
Normally, I would just blow off rants like that published in the Monday’s KDT regarding the impeachment of the President as yet another biased and out of control liberal outburst. It is littered with the usual radical garbage with unverifiable accusations, inaccuracies, baseless assumptions and flat our lies.
However, the final sentence raises Red Flags:
“And for those who think the decision should be made by the voters next November....”
Unbelievably, this is not coming from some socialist dictatorship, but right here in Kerrville, USA. As one who, among millions of others, proudly went into harm’s way to preclude this from ever happening in our homeland I reject/detest this notion and all who espouse it!
These radical psychopaths cannot defeat Donald Trump based on what he stands for and achieved despite their unrelenting resistance. All that is left is the impeachment charade in attempting to trigger a cataclysmic result. Deviously and dishonestly they revert to secret/closed door testimony and allegations made by whistleblowers and “career” employees with their own agenda’s contrary to Administration/Country they work for. To wit:
No cross examination, rebuttal or verifiable information coupled with no confronting accuser(s).
To be clear, this isn’t one deranged local zealot parroting their liberal agenda, this IS the Democratic Party. A looser taken over/led by an few far-left wing socialists with one goal – impose their failed form of government on us while obliterating Democracy and those who embrace it. Passive tolerance will not stop them. It is an all-out fight for freedom and democracy, and we must all actively engage.
Bill White, Kerrville
Thanks for help with EduScape
I’d like to extend a public “thank you” to volunteers who recently gave selflessly of their time to help us with the latest addition to the UGRA EduScape (our educational landscape at 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville). Master Gardeners Pam Umstead, Melayne Arnold, Debra Foley, and Meg Scott-Johnson alongside Master Naturalists Rebecca Laird, Deb Youngblood, and Robert Shock helped plant the rain garden and took shifts for two weeks watering the new plants while we were working to get irrigation to them. Both the Hill Country Master Gardeners and Hill Country Master Naturalists have been instrumental in bringing this educational project to fruition. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the EduScape, please call us to schedule a tour or just drop by for a self-guided tour. The EduScape incorporates 15 storm water retention and water conservation techniques to protect the Guadalupe River from non-point source pollution associated with storm water runoff. Based on an average of 30 inches of rain per year, the landscape is designed to retain over 1,000,000 gallons of water annually which will be used in the landscape or will percolate down into the soil and boost springflow. Kudos to our volunteers who have caught the vision of landscaping with a purpose.
Ray Buck, UGRA general manager
A setback to animal welfare
The County Commissioners closed-door decision to close the shelter on Saturdays, is a slap in the face for all the countless volunteers trying to save the discarded animals of Kerr County. Apparently, Commissioner Letz doesn’t value the opinions of his constituents, or the animals entrusted to the care of a kill shelter. Taking Texas animal welfare laws back in time is a career ending decision. Look what it did for Rep. Stickland. All of us are sick and tired of elected officials ignoring the very people who voted them into office and as an advocate of animal welfare, this is yet another embarrassing moment for the companion animals of Texas. Shame on each and every one of you who made this happen! I can assure you, we will all remember at the next election, and if transparency isn’t a thing for you — find another career.
Lacy Teel, Center Point
Please lend us your voice
I have the privilege of being a member of two Kerrville community choirs. I love singing in both of them, for very different reasons. The first, Hill Country Chorale, is a well-known group of serious musicians, who work hard to communicate the music.
The second group, Fun with Music, is less known. Many believe it to be a group for children. It is not. Fun with Music is for adults who love to sing. It is a choir for anyone that wants to be in a singing group and for those who want to sing for the joy of singing. Fun with Music is the choir that emphasizes the fun in music. We sing secular pieces that are often familiar, have a good beat or are just plain pretty. It doesn’t matter if you don’t think you’re good enough, we’ll welcome you with open arms. Our group is very small this year and we could use your voice. It’s not too late to join us. Show up on Fridays 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Paul’s UMC on Methodist Encampment Rd and check us out!e.
Diane Roberts, Kerrville
