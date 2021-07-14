I enjoy visiting your town and riding motorcycles in the surrounding area. We observe traffic laws and keep factory exhaust pipes on our bikes.
On the morning of June 26, we had the unpleasant experience of being overtaken by several groups of exotic sports cars on Highway 39 in the Hunt area. These cars were traveling at high rates of speed on a narrow, double-striped, two lane road with no opportunities to pull off the road while heading into blind curves. It’s a miracle no accident occurred.
