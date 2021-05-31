I read, with equal parts of humor and frustration, Ms. Brennan’s May 18 letter to the editor (in The Kerrville Daily Times) being critical of the appointment of Mr. E.A. Hoppe as the new city manager. It appears to me that Ms. Brennan is simply straining to find a way to be supportive of Mr. Garcia more so than stating a legitimate concern over the hiring process.
I suspect Ms. Brennan has never had a management position in a private or public organization. If she had, she would know that responsible, well-run organizations have a succession plan in place and, wherever feasible, quality employees in positions where they are being trained and prepared to assume a higher level position in a seamless manner. Promoting qualified employees from within, whenever possible, is a desirable principle and is how well-run organizations conduct this aspect of their management responsibilities.
