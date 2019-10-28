Thanks to city and its staff
I had the opportunity to accompany my grandchildren Saturday night to the City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department’s” Haunted Ghoul Pool” at the Olympic Swimming Pool on Singing Wind Drive. What an outstanding event! Hats off to Ashlea Boyle and her staff for creating a fun family event. The decorations were innovative, and even realistic, and certainly scary! This took a lot of work for a two day event and from what I saw, was very successful, and enjoyed by a lot of Kerrville families. Thank you to our City and City Staff!
William R. Rector, Kerrville
The scariest industry isn’t haunted houses or horror movies
Halloween zombies, witches, ghosts and goblins lurking about don’t scare me; what’s really frightening is the meat industry.
This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens — animals who feel joy, affection, sadness, and pain, just like us ... that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages, and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market price.
The industry that contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines.
The industry that sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people.
The industry that generates more water pollution than all other human activities, that spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation, that destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries.
Fortunately, our local supermarkets offer a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. According to the meat industry publication Feedstuffs, sales of plant-based foods doubled from 2017 to 2018, jumping another 20% from 2018-19.
That’s what gives me my courage ... and hope.
Kendal Darby, Kerrville
Opinion page observations, and why we live in Kerrville
A “Two-fer”: The KDT Opinion page usually is of interest, sometimes its getting a little “fluffy,” not real serious topics or writers. Use syndicated opinion experts if needed, rotate conservative, liberal and even those cursed moderates. Less political letters, if a choice. This town is too political to me, and the rabid ones on each side basically just harass and name call the other side — bore! On Kerr’s future energy and water needs and services, neither are going to be single supply folks. We are mixed now at KPUB I believe and will be more so. Water will or better be, varied as well — Reuse, Groundwater, River, Rainwater Harvest, Gray Water, strong Conservation, Low-water use Landscapes, Drip Irrigation, Smart Growth, etc. The beautiful Hill Country is notoriously low on water supply and cannot support even a small city (50,000>). If you really want or need big city traffic, air, crime, stress then go back to the one you left please and don’t try to ruin Kerrville’s future. Not being negative, just practical - too many in one place equals more problems, not why we live here, is it?
Mike Mecke, Kerrville
