When will our city and county leaders get off the “woke train” and become leaders with regard to our children’s welfare? The materials on display during banned books week in the library was child porn.
The way this issue was settled was to say from now on only the book jacket will be displayed. Whenever I buy a hardback book, I always look at the cover to see what it is about. This determines if I am going to buy it. So, the way our leaders tried to solve this is a joke.
