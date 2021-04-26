Frequent letters to the editor spew vitriolic pronouncements that denigrate those people who may belong to another political party. These writers seem to be intent on fomenting more discord and distance between us as fellow human beings.
Those of us who claim to be Christians have been taught by Jesus Christ to love one another, even our enemies. Are we actively showing our love to others, our neighbors, who may agree or disagree with us?
